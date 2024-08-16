Bethany Beach PD Looking to Identify Pursuit Suspects

Bethany Beach Police are trying to identify the suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit Thursday night around 11pm. Police attempted a traffic stop on a white Tesla with unknown registration after the driver sped down Garfield Parkway racing another vehicle and running the stop sign at Pennsylvania Avenue as pedestrians were crossing the street. Police activated their emergency equipment but the Tesla failed to stop and drove south on Route 1 at a high rate of speed just missing striking two vehicles and turning onto Jefferson Bridge Road.

Police terminated their pursuit but are looking for the vehicle and the driver and passenger.

Charges:

Reckless Endangering First Degree X2 (Class E Felony)

Endanger the Welfare of a Child X3 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Disregarding Police Signal (Class G Felony)

Multiple traffic violations

If you have information contact Bethany Police at 302-539-1000.