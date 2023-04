Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City, Maryland have been nominated in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for best beach in the Northeast! The contest gives voters four weeks to vote starting today through noon on May 22nd.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE: https://www.10best.com/…/best-beach-in-the-northeast-2023/

The winning beach will be announced on Friday, June 2