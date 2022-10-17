Bethany Beach to Flush Water Lines

The Town of Bethany Beach will flush the water lines October 24th through October 28th from 7am to 3pm. This is done twice yearly – to rid the system of any accumulated sediment and ensure that the fire hydrants are operating properly in case of a fire emergency. You may notice a discoloration to your water during the flushing – your water should return to normal in a few hours. Town officials recommend that you not do laundry during the flushing to prevent discoloration.