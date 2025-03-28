Bethany Beach to Hold Special Election in May

Bethany Beach officials have issued a public notice for a special election that will be held on Saturday, May 24th. The purpose of the special election is to obtain voter approval to borrow $3,980,000 to construct a new water clarifier within the Town of Bethany Beach.

Bethany Beach property owners who are listed on the Town’s property tax list are not required to register to vote in Town elections.

Residents of Bethany Beach (who do not own property) must register to vote at least thirty days prior to the election. Residents may register at Town Hall or request a mailed registration form by telephone, mail or by email.

You’ll find more information at the Town of Bethany Beach website.