Bethany Beach to Reopen Beaches Next Weekend, Parking Changes Approved

The Bethany Beach Town Council has voted to fully open the beach to all activities in accordance with the Governor’s May 14th modification on Friday, May 22 at 5pm. The beach will open for guarded swimming at 9am Saturday, May 23, for the summer. Pay to park and parking enforcement will begin on June 1st. Several other changes in parking were approved as well.

To designate downtown Bethany Beach (C-1 Central Commercial District) as two-hour parking and strictly enforce violations.

To create approximately 60, 15-minute free parking spaces in the C-1 area to facilitate the pickup of take-out orders.

To waive Business Parking permit fees for employees.

To convert Pay-to-Park spaces along Atlantic Avenue, and beach front street ends and parking lots, to parking spaces that require a Residential Parking Permit, with long term Pay-to-Park parking spaces on the length of Pennsylvania Avenue available to all.

The town’s restrooms will remain closed pending the resolution of physical distancing, sanitation and health and safety issues for the public and Town staff.