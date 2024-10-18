Bethany Beach Woman Arrested After Kicking Police Chief at Council Meeting

A Bethany Beach woman has been arrested after she kicked Chief of Police Patrick Foley as he was leaving the Town Council meeting Friday afternoon. Police were at the meeting for a promotional ceremony and arrested 66 year old Lisa Bilder immediately after the assault, which was recorded by the Town Meeting Room camera.

Bilder is charged with 2nd degree assault to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and breach of release.

Bilder is being held at the Baylor Correctional Facility in default of a $10,200 cash bond.

