Updates on Beach Ramp Closures in Bethany Beach After Nor’easter

UPDATE- 09/30/26: As of Wednesday, September 30th, the following beach ramps in Bethany Beach are open for use: Fifth Street, Fourth Street, Ashwood Street and Cedarwood Street. It is expected that the ramp at Campbell South will be open for use by the close of business tomorrow, October 1st. Bethany Beach businesses are open for business.



Previous Post:

The ramps to the beaches in Bethany Beach remain closed after the weekend nor’easter which left steep drops at the ends of the dune crossings. Staff has been working to make safe passage to the beach, but city officials Monday felt the dune crossings were still too steep.

Governor Meyer will also be in town along with Delaware’s Congressional Delegation, representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers and other state and local officials to look at the damage from the storm.

Officials will assess the situation again by noon on Tuesday.