Bethany Hall Long Sworn in as Delaware’s 75th Governor

Governor Bethany Hall Long was sworn in Tuesday afternoon at the Old State House in Dover – at the same time that former Governor John Carney was being sworn in as the new Mayor of Wilmington. Hall Long was sworn as Delaware’s 75th Governor by President Judge of the Delaware Superior Court, the Honorable Jan Jurden. Hall-Long will serve in this office for two weeks – until January 21, 2025, when Governor-elect Matt Meyer is inaugurated.



In her inaugural address as Governor, Hall Long reflected on her career in public service, emphasizing the importance of partnering directly with the community.

Governor Hall Long also called attention to urgent need for support for Delaware’s foster care program. Individuals and families interested in learning more about becoming a Foster Care Ambassador can visit the Department of Services for Children, Youth & Their Families for more information.

Full text of the speech, as prepared for delivery:

Thank you, President Judge Jurden, Governor and Mayor-Elect Carney, Governor-Elect Meyer, Lt. Governor-Elect Evans Gay, Attorney General Jennings, Auditor York, leaders and members of the House and Senate current and past, other local and county elected officials, members of the judiciary, members of the cabinet, honored guests, union leaders, friends, current and former staff members of mine and family.

Well, I know all of you care a lot about Delaware to make your way through the snowstorm to be here. We’ve all heard the Lt. Governor is in charge of the weather, but today we also have the Lt Governor-elect present, so I wonder which one of us decided to bring this storm.

It is truly an unbelievable and humbling experience to be standing here today before all of you. I could not and would not be here without the love and support of so many of you in this room, especially my family during this long and often unexpected and rewarding public service journey.

A special recognition to my late father David and my mother Carolyn Hall, who is here with us who started me as a child in public service some five decades ago, where I was taught “to whom much is given much is expected.” This is a mantra that I have carried with many of you in policy-making settings, our neighborhood streets, clinical settings and more.

As you heard from emcee James Collins and outlined in today’s program, the work has always been about Delaware first and through the community, with the mission to make Delaware stronger and healthier, and the best place to live, work and raise a family. This is the vision of a thriving economy with big and small business, accessible healthcare, and an education system that works for all children no matter their ZIP Codes with expanded early education and clean safe environment.

I am proud to stand before you as Delaware’s second female governor, and America’s first nurse governor. I want to thank Governor Carney and his cabinet for their leadership and partnership during these past eight years. His stewardship has set Delaware on a path to prosperity and success, a path I hope to continue and to pass on to our next governor.

Working collectively with the legislature and federal partners, we accomplished a lot: the largest workforce investment, creating more than 32,000 jobs, while not raising taxes; continuance of Delaware’s triple-A bond rating; the largest investment in housing; and record investments in education, especially early education.

As we stand inside the Old State House, it is impossible to not think of the history that took place here as the seat of Delaware government for nearly 150 years and why I picked this special location. For me, there is a personal connection: my great-grandfather, David C. Hall, served in this very building as a state representative & farmer, who would take his horse & wagon to the train station in Frankford that would end here in Dover. And prior to him, Delaware’s 16th Governor David Hall served more than 200 years ago in this building.

Like so many others in Delaware’s political history, Governor Hall did not set out to be an elected official. Prior to his life in public service, he led the 1st Delaware Regiment in the Revolutionary War as a colonel before being elected governor in 1801.

Growing up on my family farm in Sussex County with my two brothers – who are here today with me – I did not think about running for office, but at an early age, I learned the value of teamwork and hard work and rolling up your sleeves to stand and fight for the things that matter most to you. You show up, do the work no matter what & care deeply for one another. I have been humbled to apply those skills with many of you here as a member of the House and Senate, and during these past eight years as your lieutenant governor.

As a mom, an educator for over four decades, a graduate of IR / public schools and a first-generation college graduate, I know the value of fighting for education in the state and will continue to advocate and fight for a quality education for every Delawarean, regardless of age, race, background, or Zip code.

During my graduate education when assigned in South Carolina with my husband’s military service, I was first exposed to needs of our veterans. Both my husband’s and father’s military service led me to working with homeless veterans, which became a lifelong passion, helping the unhoused. That passion carried over into my life in public service, with the Behavioral Health Consortium and Governor’s Challenge focusing on these areas – and many of you in this room have been part of that effort.

As a professor & clinician for over four decades, I have enjoyed working closely with so many nurses at bedside, in research, or teaching – seeing humanity at its best and its most challenging – caring for the unhoused on the streets with Dr. Gibney and others delivering lifesaving Narcan, and doing this all while the pandemic surged around us.

As a member of the House and Senate, I partnered with many lawmakers and advocates to champion more than 1,000 pieces of legislation, laws that have greatly improved the lives of Delawareans across our state. Together, we took tremendous strides forward in healthcare, early education, behavioral health, substance use, worker protections – including our unions – equality, gun violence, reformed the pardons process to give more second chances to justice-involved persons, and so many other areas.

I am optimistic for the future as we transition between administrations that we will build on some of our major successes as first in America: the first overdose system of care, first creative arts economy study, first cancer treatment program, first smart food AI driven program to address food insecurity/waste, first state to lower overdose death rates, and so much more. There is more to do, and I’m confident Delaware will be a leader in many of these and other areas as we bridge the past to the future.

I want to thank those involved in today’s events. When we were planning this ceremony, we were very intentional in including people from different aspects and focuses of my life and career.

I want to call attention to those involved in Delaware’s foster care program, specifically the Bailey Family, junior Foster Care Ambassadors who led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Every day, there are hundreds of children in our state awaiting a permanent home. Our Division of Family Services works tirelessly to provide these children with the nurturing and care they need, but they will also require more assistance.

Delaware needs good people to lend their support to the Foster Care Program, whether it is by signing up to be a foster parent, or by offering help in other ways. That’s why I’m asking Delawareans to join me as a Foster Care Ambassador, providing assistance in whatever manner possible. Ambassadors can serve as short-term placements for foster children, spread the word about the program, donate experiences such as summer camp or music lessons, or organize community events in support of foster families.

In addition to supporting our foster care program, I will stand up for those in need and the vulnerable – people who are housing and food insecure. I will continue to advocate for STEM, entrepreneurship and next-generation technology to improve our social determinant systems, tackle food insecurity, address housing and strengthen our workforce. As a product of Delaware’s public school system, I will promote a strong, vibrant education system that prepares our students to be successful in a 21st century economy, focusing on early education.

Friends, we know that my time in this office is brief, and I intend to serve as a bridge between Governor Carney and the incoming Meyer-Evans Gay Administration.

Delaware is a unique and wonderful place where our shared values transcend politics. We know that there is so much more that unites us than divides us, and given the climate outside our state, it’s more important than ever that we come together to accomplish great things for everyone.

As I have said, I want Delaware to be the best place to live, work and raise a family. That is not some slogan – it’s a belief that we all should share, a mantra that should drive our actions every day. Whether it’s an elected official introducing legislation, a minority businesswoman launching a STEM business, nurse helping a veteran who is unhoused, an educator inspiring their students, a union member working hard at a job site, or a governor unveiling their vision for the future, if everyone continually works toward that common goal, our future will indeed be bright.

God bless you, God bless the First State, and God bless the United States of America. Thank you.