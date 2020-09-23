Bethany, S. Bethany Beaches To Be Fortified This Fall / Winter

Bethany Beach and South Bethany will be getting an infusion of more than 732,000 cubic yards of sand.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District announced the awarding of an $11.1-millon contract to Weeks Marine, Inc. for the Bethany and South Bethany Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, which was first built in 2008 and has been nourished and repaired in following years.

Sand will be dredged from offshore sand borrow sites and pumped through pipes to be placed on the beach. Areas of Bethany Beach that are targeted lie between Ocean View Parkway and Oakwood Street. Work in South Bethany will take place between Evergreen Road and several hundred feet south of Logan Street.

The federal government and the State of Delaware share the cost of the project. The agreement also includes planting of dune grass, fencing installation and repairs of dune crossover access points.

Construction is expected to take place during the fall and winter months.