Bethany, S. Bethany Near Agreements With Comcast

Comcast will offer internet and cable TV services to residents of Bethany Beach and South Bethany.

The towns have reached an agreement with Comcast to ensure that permits and necessary approvals move forward. Comcast begins to roll out services within 12 to 18 months. Residents will have access to a wide range of Comcast and Xfinity services, and businesses will be able to choose from Comcast Business products as well.

“We are very excited to bring South Bethany residents an option with cable television, high-speed internet and voice services, and we’ve worked hard over the last year securing our relationship with Comcast,” South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxton said. “Years of commitment and perseverance to provide our citizens with more choices and modern telecommunications services have finally paid off,” Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman added.

The Councils of Bethany Beach and South Bethany are expected to consider and approve franchise agreements before the end of November. The towns also will continue their individual franchise renewal negotiations with Mediacom, and agreements are expected to be finalized in the near future.