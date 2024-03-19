Bethel Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Delaware State trooper on patrol near Laurel early Friday morning spotted a red pickup truck fail to stay in its lane – along with other traffic violations. A traffic stop was made and the trooper contacted the driver, 58 year old Wade Bowersox of Bethel, who showed signs of impairment. After standardized field sobriety tests, Bowersox was arrested for DUI. A computer check showed Bowersox had five prior DUI-related convictions.

Bowersox was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the below crimes:

6th Offense DUI (Felony)

Speeding in Excess of 50 MPH

Failed to Remain within a Single Lane

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Use Turn Signal

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,503 cash bond.