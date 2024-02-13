Bethel Municipal Election Moved to April 13

The municipal election for the Town of Bethel originally scheduled for this Saturday has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 13 from 1 to 4pm. Current absentee ballot applications will be valid except for applications for being absent from the municipality on the day of election, since the date has changed.

There is one seat up for election for a 3-year term – and candidates interested in filing must do so by 4pm on Wednesday, March 6th.