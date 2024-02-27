Beware of Medicare Card Scammers

Image courtesy DE Dept of Insurance

Scammers are working hard to get Seniors to give up their Medicare information. People are getting phone calls asking if you’ve gotten your NEW PLASTIC Medicare card – which come complete with chips, a metal or plastic coating or other features. This is a scam. ALL MEDICARE CARDS ARE PAPER. The scammers will ask you to verify your identity so they can send you your new Medicare card, but they just want to get your personal or financial information.

If you receive calls like this – contact the Delaware Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-223-9074.