Bicycle-Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project Completed in Dorchester County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed a $1.1 million project to install new bicycle-pedestrian facilities in Dorchester County along MD 392 (Delaware Avenue) from MD 331 (Main Street) to west of Taylor Avenue in the Town of Hurlock. Construction on the project began this spring. According to the MDOT State Highway Administration, completion of the project provides safer and more accessible transportation alternatives for pedestrians and bicyclists, improving mobility for Dorchester County residents.

Additional Information from MDOT:

Construction on the project began this spring and included:

installing a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk along MD 392 that connects to an existing asphalt path;

updating drainage and stormwater management facilities;

upgrading signage, landscaping and pavement markings and

replacing curb and gutter.

Initially slated for completion in 2026, the project was finished well ahead of schedule. This accelerated timeline was made possible by the diligent efforts of FLB Contractors Inc., of Baltimore – an MDOT-certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

