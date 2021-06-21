Bicycle Safety Checkpoints Return to Coastal Hwy This Week

The first bicycle safety checkpoint for 2021 is scheduled for Thursday, June 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nike Outlet and Royal Farms along either side of Coastal Highway outside of Rehoboth. Just look for the canopy.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

The Sussex Cyclists and DelDOT personnel will be available to assist bicyclists with local biking info, bike lights, helmets and minor bike adjustments.

The next scheduled checkpoint will be on Thursday, July 1, at the same time and location. Additional bike safety checkpoints may be scheduled later this summer depending on the results of these two.