Bicyclist Struck on Route 24 near Legion Road in Oak Orchard

A bicyclist from Millsboro was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Route 24 and Legion Road in Oak Orchard Saturday evening just after 7:30. Delaware State Police say the 38 year old female bicyclist began turning from westbound Route 24 onto Legion Road before it was safe to do and crossed in front of a sedan driven by a 73 year old man from New Jersey. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither the driver of the sedan nor his 68 year old passenger, also from New Jersey, was injured.