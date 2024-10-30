Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $128 Million in Clean Ports Investment in Delaware

The Diamond State Port Corporation and the Delaware River and Bay Authority have been selected to receive more than $125 million and $540,000 respectively through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program. The Delaware River and Bay Authority has been selected to receive $540,000 for emissions inventory, reduction strategy analysis, goal setting, stakeholder outreach, and reliance planning and evaluation and workforce planning at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminals. In addition, the Diamond State Port Corporation has been selected to receive over 127, 500,000 in funding to deploy zero-emission port equipment at Port Delaware South and Port Delaware North. The grants are funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act — the largest investment in combating climate change and promoting clean energy in history— and will advance environmental justice by reducing diesel air pollution from U.S. Ports and surrounding communities while promoting good-paying and union jobs that help America’s ports thrive.

Additional Information on the funding for Diamond State Port Corporation:

Project activities will include converting cargo handling equipment from diesel to fully electric, purchasing new electric cargo handling equipment, and scrapping a portion of the existing diesel fleet. The project includes purchasing chargers and electrical infrastructure to power the new equipment. The project also includes preparing and maintaining an emissions inventory, conducting community engagement efforts, and workforce development.

“Our nation’s ports are critical to creating opportunity here in America, offering good-paying jobs, moving goods, and powering our economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today’s historic $3 billion investment builds on President Biden’s vision of growing our economy while ensuring America leads in globally competitive solutions in the future. Delivering cleaner technologies and resources to U.S. ports will slash harmful air and climate pollution while protecting people who work in and live nearby ports communities.”

“While our U.S. Ports are critical to the economy of the Mid-Atlantic region, they also have a significant impact on our environment, ” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “This once-in-a-generation effort to upgrade, modernize, and improve port equipment will have lasting positive impacts on all those who live and work on the East Coast.”

“Our ports are vital to Delaware’s economic well-being, but for too long, pollution from diesel emissions have disproportionately impacted the vulnerable communities closest to them,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper (DE), Chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee. “Port electrification is one solution that will clean up the air that nearby communities breathe while also addressing the climate crisis and creating new jobs. Investing in clean ports will put Delaware – and our nation – on the path for a brighter future with healthier communities, cleaner air, and a stronger economy.”

“The resiliency of Port Wilmington is crucial to the strength of our economy, our workers, and our supply chains,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-01), member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “I’m proud to have delivered this significant investment in Port Wilmington through the Inflation Reduction Act’s Clean Ports Program, which is based on my Climate Action Planning for Ports Act. The goal of my bill was to reduce carbon emissions to improve public health and lower the environmental impact of our ports. Today’s investment meets that goal with urgency and equity, while advancing the Port’s clean energy future and benefiting our environmental justice.”