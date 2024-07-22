Biden, Recovering from Covid at the Beach, Calls it Quits

Many locals were heartbroken when President Joe Biden — the man who put Rehoboth Beach on the world map with other presidential beach retreats — announced on Sunday that he was no longer seeking re-election.

The President had crossed the drawbridge into town around 11:23 p.m. last Wednesday in this 20-vehicle motorcade and spent an uneventful weekend recovering from Covid at his beach house.

Lori Kline, Lori’s Oy Vey! Cafe owner, received well-deserved national news coverage as reporters hunted for unique local Biden stories.

But once his announcement was posted on X on Sunday, national media crews went into “breaking news” mode using various unique spots across town for their live shots.

“Rehoboth Beach” received plenty of mention on the national news and the Rehoboth Beach Library balcony was the standard live shot.

Two of these “street blimp” ad trucks rolled along Rehoboth Avenue on Sunday but turned off the banner once the announcement was made. There was no indication here of who sponsored the ads.

Also new this visit was increased security around the Biden beach house. The “protection zone” expanded east to Ocean Drive and south to Holly Road.

A pop-up barricade was installed on Harbor Road off Holly Road where residents and visitors are directed to enter the President’s neighborhood.

This increased security also delayed an ambulance response Sunday to a residence on Anchor Road, a block from the Biden home within the secure perimeter. The Rehoboth Beach ambulance was dispatched at 6:16 p.m. and at 6:28 p.m. the crew radioed back to “mark down that we are going to have a delayed response due to the Secret Service.” They didn’t reach the patient’s home until 6:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence O. Lawson remains on watch off Gordon’s Pond and was one of the most photographed objects of the weekend!

The flight restriction for Biden’s visit has been extended through Wednesday although he may leave on Tuesday.