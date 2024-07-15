Biden Spends One Day in Rehoboth Because of Trump Assassination Attempt

President Joe Biden cut short his beach visit after the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The President’s 20+vehicle motorcade crossed Rehoboth Beach six times this past Saturday as he spent less than a day at the beach before returning to The White House. The President hasn’t had such a hectic day in town since he was evacuated after a plane entered airspace near Rehoboth in June of 2022.

President Biden had only arrived hours earlier via this motorcade that brought him from Dover Air Force Base into Rehoboth Beach around 12:08 a.m. Saturday. He joined the First Lady who arrived on Thursday.

It was pouring as officials prepared for the President’s visit at Saint Edmond’s Catholic Church.

He is typically the last one to arrive and the first to depart. Here he is arriving in the rain for the 5:30 p.m. mass.

Despite the rain, a handful of protesters were waiting for him.

As word of the Trump assassination attempt reached Rehoboth, the service at Saint Edmond’s was concluding. Secret Service agents were seen fielding last-minute phone calls. You could sense something was amiss as they briefed their colleagues.

They appeared to hastily reposition the motorcade vehicles in the pouring rain and sped off with the President at 6:20 p.m. Fox News posted these photos. This time the motorcade took a different route, south on King Charles Avenue before turning back to northbound Bayard Avenue as they headed for his North Shores beach house.

Meanwhile, the First Lady was returning to the Biden beach house after delivering remarks at an Italian Sons and Daughters of America dinner in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In an unusual move, Delaware troopers accompanied her motorcade from the airport in Georgetown. Normally she just travels with Secret Service vehicles. Here’s her motorcade as it passed Deauville.

President Biden came into town again around 8 p.m., this time headed for the Rehoboth Beach City Hall where he delivered these remarks on the attempted assassination. When the President is in town, the third floor of city hall, among other things, has been prepared for use as an emergency briefing room with gear that allows him to address the nation in such a crisis.

As word spread, onlookers gathered along Rehoboth Avenue wondering what was happening and hoping to catch a glimpse or a photo of the President.

After his brief comments, President Biden returned once again to his North Shores home as he prepared for his trip back to The White House.

The weather was still too risky for helicopters. After spending less than 23 hours at the beach, the President and his caravan departed his North Shores home around 10:40 p.m. headed for Dover Air Force Base and Washington, D.C. The First Lady remains in North Shores as of Sunday evening.