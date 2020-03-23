Biden Welcome Center on I-95 to Partially Reopen Wednesday Morning

Some good news for truckers and drivers in Delaware – effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 6:00am, the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 in Newark will reopen to the public in a limited capacity. The center had closed operations on Tuesday, March 17, in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The facility operator, HMS Host, has offered to reopen the welcome center to help the trucking community that is delivering much needed supplies and materials in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The services that will be available are:

– Burger King from 6:00am to 6:00pm (Take out only)

– Z-Mart will be open 24 hours (Take out only)

– Starbucks from 6:00am to 6:00pm (Drive thru only)

– Public Restrooms (inside Welcome Center open 24 hours)

– Fuel purchases available 24 hours