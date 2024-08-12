UPDATED: Bidens Return for More Beach Time; And They’re Gone

UPDATED – 08/12/24 – The Bidens are scheduled to return to the White House this morning. The President and First Lady and the rest of the entourage arrived at the Gordons Pond parking lot around 8:45 this morning. White House Press poolers say he was too far from them for questions and they exited the motorcade and went right on to Marine One. Marine One lifted off at 8.50am, bound for the White House.

====================================================

President Joe Biden came across the Rehoboth Beach drawbridge at 10:02 p.m. this past Thursday in this 21-vehicle motorcade from Dover Air Force Base. Otherwise, his motorcade came into town only for Saturday’s 4 p.m. mass at Saint Edmond Catholic Church.

The President waved briefly as he walked to his Chevy Suburban and departed mass in this motorcade to his beach house. Secret Service counter-snipers were plainly visible at the church and on the dunes while he was on the beach in North Shores earlier Saturday.

A few photographers got video or photos of the President relaxing on the beach in North Shores on Saturday with the First Lady and granddaughter Naomi who posted this photo of him later Saturday watching the Olympics from his beach house.

The President received a round of applause and chatted with kids on the beach. The First Lady reportedly read “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker. According to the press pool estimate, he was on the beach for 2 hours and 40 minutes before heading to mass!

It appeared the President was planning for the 5:30 p.m. service and seemingly surprised everybody when he made a dash for the 4 p.m. mass. Here’s his motorcade crossing Rehoboth Avenue at 4:16 p.m. for that 4 p.m. service!

On Sunday morning, the President took a bicycle ride in the Cape Henlopen State Park.

The President and the First Lady are scheduled to arrive back at the White House around 9 a.m.

The media loves “POTUS on the beach” news and this weekend was no exception. Here are some examples: