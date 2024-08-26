Bidens Return for More Beach Time!

Marine One landed around 7:43 p.m. at Gordon’s Pond carrying President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden. Also landing at Gordon’s was the traditional decoy.

About four minutes later, the First Family boarded this motorcade headed for the Biden beach house on Far View Road.

Biden fans joined the motorcade route. Here is Paulette Rappa, Sussex County Democrat Party vice chair, Abby de Uriarte and Sharon Miken.

They wanted to thank Pres. Biden for the student loan reform program and tell him they are proud to be Delawareans and “come to the jamboree!”

Right now it appears the Bidens could remain at the beach through at least Friday and perhaps even through Labor Day. So keep that camera handy!