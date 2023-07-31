Bidens Return to Beach House for Summer Vacation

On Friday, the President joined the First Lady at the Biden beach house around 8 p.m. via a motorcade that departed from Dover Air Force Base. According to USAF VIP LOGISTICS, this is the President’s 17th visit to his beach house since taking office and the third since Memorial Day.

This could potentially be his longest stay here yet since becoming President. An FAA temporary flight restriction (TFR) for the Rehoboth area started on July 28 and will continue through August 6. But the White House schedule shows the First Couple heading to their Wilmington home on Friday.

The First Lady had arrived already last Wednesday via a seven-vehicle motorcade from Dover. When the President was coming on Friday, Marine One was canceled because of bad weather and that suddenly left the entourage scurrying to motorcade to Dover. Meanwhile, bomb dogs checked items like dumpsters and porta-johns along the motorcade route. This time they marked them with a red “X” (a blue triangle had been used previously).

Photos courtesy Diane Scobey

Here’s the President’s 23-vehicle motorcade as it entered the city limits and traveled down Henlopen Avenue.

Photo courtesy Diane Scobey

On Saturday, the President came to town for 4 p.m. mass at Saint Edmond’s Catholic Church in this 17-vehicle motorcade. Earlier in the day, the First Lady, Natalie Biden and a friend were spotted under an umbrella on the beach in the usual spot in North Shores. That’s the security detail in the back of the beach. Dr. Biden is in the white top and Natalie appears to be waving her hand.

The President joined the family on the beach on Sunday. TMZ posted these “exclusive” photos and video last night.

Around noon last Thursday, the First Lady came through Dewey Beach on a long bike ride from the Biden beach house through Dewey down to Bethany on Coastal Highway.

iDewey had posted these photos which seem to show her on the far right being trailed by Secret Service agents on bikes and in SUVs. But did anybody actually see Hunter Biden in Dewey? Here she was photographed approaching mile marker 13.0 which is near Old Inlet Bait & Tackle.

Photos courtesy iDewey/Mark C

Other than the President, Biden family members have been regulars in town this summer. So keep an eye open and the camera handy!