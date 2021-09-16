Biden’s Second Rehoboth Visit Could Be This Weekend!
Once again, early indicators are suggesting a Presidential visit this coming weekend. Unusual trucks and trailers have been showing up in the area the past couple of days along with additional Secret Service agents. Helicopters from the Presidential Marine Helicopter Squadron One flew over Rehoboth yesterday afternoon.
Last night, the FAA issued this VIP Movement Notification – Rehoboth Beach, DE notice for this coming weekend.
While Dr. Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley and the grandkids have been regulars this past summer at the Biden beach home, the President has only visited Rehoboth Beach once since taking office.
So keep your eyes open and your camera handy. Please share your Biden photos with WGMD!
