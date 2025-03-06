Bill Introduced to Establish Office of Suicide Prevention in Delaware

49 other U.S. states have an Office of Suicide Prevention – Delaware is currently the only state in the nation without one. Legislation that has been introduced in Delaware proposes to change that. Under House Bill 54, sponsored by Representative Eric Morrison and Senator Spiros Mantzavinos, The Office of Suicide Prevention would support the Suicide Prevention Coalition in raising awareness that suicide is preventable and driving behavioral and social change to reduce suicidal ideation and attempts. The office would help develop and update Delaware’s Suicide Prevention Plan every three years, provide guidance to stakeholders, collaborate with community organizations on best practices, and oversee funding and grant efforts for suicide prevention. HB 54 was assigned to the House Health and Human Development committee.

“In Delaware we have made strides to increase access to mental health services and prevent individuals from taking their own lives. But for far too long, we have overlooked a clear opportunity to do more,” said Rep. Eric Morrison.

“HB 54 is a simple but effective way to coordinate suicide prevention efforts across the state, and over time gain a better understanding of how we can do more to address this critical issue. This legislation will save lives.”

Suicide Prevention Coalition in its mission to raise awareness that suicide is a preventable public health problem, and enable the behavioral and social changes necessary to reduce suicidal ideation and attempts. Alongside the Coalition, the Office of Suicide Prevention would also create the State of Delaware's Suicide Prevention Plan, and update it at least every three years.

Additionally, the Office would provide suicide prevention vision and guidance to stakeholders throughout the State, work with community level prevention organizations to promote best practices in suicide prevention, and oversee suicide prevention funding application processes and seek grant funds to further suicide prevention.

HB 54 is supported by the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families (DSCYF) and the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH).

“DSAMH is proud to support HB 54 to establish the Office of Suicide Prevention in Delaware, which will spread awareness of this urgent public health issue and save lives of Delawareans who need help,” said DSAMH Director Joanna Champney.

The Delaware Office of Suicide Prevention would be established within the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH). If passed, DSAMH will choose a Director to carry out the Office’s duties. Additionally employees may be hired consistent with recommendations of the Division and available funding.

The Office of Suicide Prevention would also serve in coordination with the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families (DSCYF) as a place to reach all suicide prevention resources in the state.

“In recent years, suicide rates have increased both in Delaware and throughout the US,” said Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, Senate Prime Sponsor of HB 54.

“By creating a comprehensive, centralized, and proactive approach to suicide prevention, we can reach more of our neighbors and eliminate the stigma associated with seeking help.”