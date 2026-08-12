Bill Introduced to Preserve Records for At-Risk Afghan Allies

Delaware Senator Chris Coons and South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at preserving the military service records of Afghan allies who served alongside U.S. forces during the war in Afghanistan. The ARCH Act would establish a secure Department of Defense system for eligible Afghan allies or their representatives to submit service information and supporting documents. The Pentagon would verify the records using military, contractor and biometric information and preserve those that are validated. The legislation would also provide applicants with notice of denials, an appeals process and the ability to submit new evidence. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Thom Tillis are also cosponsors.