Bill Introduced to Protect 1st Responders & Emergency Equipment

Ellendale truck damaged by rock throwers while responding to call in Greenwood on November 13, 2023 / Image courtesy Ellendale VFC

A measure pending action in the General Assembly would increase the consequences for those whose actions endanger first responders or damage emergency equipment. House Bill 323 is sponsored by 35th District State Representative Jesse Vanderwende after an incident in his district last November. Fire trucks from several companies responding to a fire at the New Process Fibre Company in Greenwood were damaged by individuals throwing rocks near the fire scene.

This measure would expand the crime of ‘criminal mischief’ to include damaging authorized emergency vehicles performing its duties.

This measure is awaiting action in the House Judiciary Committee.

“This wasn’t just malicious vandalism; it was an act of violence that endangered firefighters and motorists, interfered with emergency response, and damaged equipment vital to public safety,” Rep. Vanderwende said.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Vanderwende seeks to expand the crime of ‘criminal mischief’ to include damaging an authorized emergency vehicle* performing its duties. Criminal mischief is usually a class G felony, punishable by a maximum of 2 years in jail. House Bill 323 would increase the punishment for emergency vehicle criminal mischief to a class E felony, carrying a maximum of 5 years in prison.

“This crime is as serious as it is inexcusable,” Rep. Vanderwende said. “The penalty should reflect that.”