Bill to Eliminate DE Death Penalty Waiting for Governor’s Signature

Legislation that will eliminate Delaware’s death penalty has been passed by the General Assembly. House Bill 70 passed Thursday in State Senate with a 14 to 7 vote – Democrat Darius Brown voted against the measure with the Delaware Republicans. This measure will make the penalty for a person who is convicted of first-degree murder for an offense that was committed after the person’s 18th birthday is imprisonment for the remainder of the person’s natural life without benefit of probation or parole or any other reduction. The State House approved the measure on June 18th with a 33 to 8 vote.

HB 70 is waiting for the governor’s signature and will take effect when it is signed into law.