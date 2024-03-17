Bill to Impose Filing Deadline for Legislation before End of DE General Assembly Session

State Senator Eric Buckson(R-16) has introduced the first leg of a constitutional amendment that would impose a filing deadline for the introduction of new bills during a legislative session. SB 242 would prevent the last minute introduction of legislation that is apt to circumvent the deliberative process and prohibit a bill from being introduced after the second Friday in June unless it is the budget, one-time supplemental appropriations act, bond bill, capital improvement act or grants-in-aid, or a measure introduced in special session.

The bill is awaiting action in the Senate Executive Committee.