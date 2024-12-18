Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation to Prevent Supply Chain Disruptions Set to Pass in End of Year Package

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has helped secure a package of provisions based on the bipartisan Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act in the must-pass Continuing Resolution. The package authorizes the U.S. Department of Commerce to strengthen American supply chains for critical industries and emerging technologies by working with the private sector and other U.S. government partners to anticipate and prevent future supply chain disruptions before they happen. In the process, it also aims to identify opportunities to grow manufacturing capacity and jobs and reduce costs for American consumers. In a statement released, Representative Blunt Rochester referred to the legislation she championed alongside U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon in the House, which are set to pass in the end of year package and be on their way to President Biden’s desk for his signature. She adds that the pandemic exposed the need to shore up supply chains, and in the years since, she has heard directly from Delawareans about how shortages of critical goods have impacted them, their families, and their businesses. Blunt Rochester says she has been laser-focused on building bipartisan and bicameral support for this legislation, so a national strategy can be put in place to anticipate shocks before they occur.

Additional Information:

U.S. Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), and Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) secured a package of provisions based on the bipartisan Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act in the must-pass Continuing Resolution. The package authorizes the U.S. Department of Commerce to strengthen American supply chains for critical industries and emerging technologies by working with the private sector and other U.S. government partners to anticipate and prevent future supply chain disruptions before they happen. In the process, it will also identify opportunities to grow manufacturing capacity and jobs, and reduce costs for American consumers.

Reps. Blunt Rochester and Bucshon introduced the Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act (H.R. 6571) in December 2023, and it overwhelmingly passed the House in May 2024. Sens. Cantwell and Blackburn introduced the Senate companion legislation (S. 4375) also in May 2024.

“Strengthening our supply chains is essential to ensuring that critical goods remain accessible and affordable,” Sen. Cantwell said. “And we need strong, secure supply chains to keep our country competitive in the global race for emerging technologies. This bill will strengthen American manufacturing jobs, keep our store shelves stocked and lower costs for American families.”

“Strengthening supply chains is essential to ensuring that groceries, fuel, household products, and every other consumer product is accessible and affordable,” said Sen. Blackburn. “To achieve a strong, resilient, supply chain, we must have a coordinated, national strategy that decreases dependence on our adversaries, like Communist China, and leverages American ingenuity. By establishing a supply chain resiliency program at the Department of Commerce, the U.S. government can better coordinate with private sector partners, identify risks, and increase our competitiveness. The provisions included from the Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act leverages both quantum computing and artificial intelligence to predict and mitigate supply chain shocks, ensuring that technology is at the forefront of our national supply chain strategy.”

“The past few years have revealed significant weaknesses in the supply chains that Americans depend on, affecting everything from manufacturers and healthcare providers to our warfighters. Now more than ever, we must support American business seeking to diversify their supply chains and reduce reliance on unstable or adversarial trading partners such as China,” said Dr. Bucshon. “The inclusion of key provisions from The Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act will help bolster our economy by enabling us to proactively address potential disruptions and respond effectively when they arise.”

Geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters and the pandemic have highlighted the fragility of supply chains. These events can cause significant delays and shortages, impacting everything from consumer goods to critical medical supplies and driving up the costs of consumer goods. The U.S. is heavily reliant on single countries for critical supply chain segments, including manufacturing components, critical minerals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This concentration poses a significant risk of disruption. Most U.S. companies currently lack full visibility into their supply chains, with estimates suggesting that more than 90 percent do not have complete transparency throughout their entire supply chain.

The Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act: Section-by-Section