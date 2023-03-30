Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Help More American Households Save Energy and Money

Chris Coons is among four U.S. Senators who reintroduced energy-saving legislation this week. the Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act– bipartisan legislation–aims to improve public health and lower household energy costs by bolstering the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Senator Coons led the effort in the Energy Act of 2020 to reauthorize WAP, which provides support to low-income families for home weatherization, window replacement, air leak seals, ventilation improvements, and other key energy-saving measures. The Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act will build on WAP’s success by authorizing a Weatherization Readiness Fund to help repair structural issues and prepare homes for weatherization assistance, increasing the number of homes the program is able to serve. The bill will also raise the maximum allowable funding amount per home to keep up with current labor and material costs.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) this week reintroduced the Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act, bipartisan legislation to improve public health and lower household energy costs by bolstering the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Senator Coons led the effort in the Energy Act of 2020 to reauthorize WAP, which provides support to low-income families for home weatherization, window replacement, air leak seals, ventilation improvements, and other key energy-saving measures.

The Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act will build on WAP’s success by authorizing a Weatherization Readiness Fund to help repair structural issues and prepare homes for weatherization assistance, increasing the number of homes the program is able to serve. The bill will also raise the maximum allowable funding amount per home to keep up with current labor and material costs.

“Thousands of Delawareans have benefited from the Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides support for low-income families to make their homes more energy efficient and lowers their energy costs,” said Senator Coons. “This legislation will help ensure that this assistance gets to the people who need it most while creating clean energy jobs. It’s good for our wallets, good for our environment, and good for our energy security.”

Since 1976, WAP has helped more than 7.4 million low-income families reduce their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient. Low-income households spend an average of nearly 14% of their annual income on energy costs, compared to 3% for higher income households. This burden often compels families with limited financial resources to cut back on essentials like medicine, groceries, and child care. The U.S Department of Energy estimates that weatherization upgrades help each household save $372 in energy bills annually. In addition to saving families money, energy efficient homes also help cut down on our carbon footprint, reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. WAP also supports over 8,500 jobs for energy experts and contractors, while increasing our national economic output by $1.2 billion.



“We applaud Senators Reed, Collins, Coons, and Shaheen for introducing this important bipartisan piece of legislation, which will help low-income and elderly Americans,” said David Terry, President of the National Association of State Energy Officials.“The sponsoring senators are continuing their long-time support of energy efficiency programs that reduce costs for the public.”

“The Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act will allow the program to use today’s tools and technology to tackle 21st century challenges,” said David Bradley, CEO of the National Community Action Foundation, which represents local weatherizers. “When it becomes law, homes will be more resilient and efficient in the face of extreme weather; families and communities will be healthier and safer; and energy will be more affordable. The unwavering leadership of Senators Jack Reed, Susan Collins, Chris Coons, and Jeanne Shaheen has kept the Weatherization Assistance Program robust and relevant through changing times.”

“NASCSP is thrilled to support the Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act, introduced by Senators Reed, Collins, Coons, and Shaheen, long time champions of weatherization,” said Cheryl Williams, Executive Director of the National Association for State Community Services Programs. “This legislation paves the way toward decreasing energy burdens and improving the health and safety of low-income households, while ensuring a stronger workforce.”

Click here to read the full bill text.