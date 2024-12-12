Bipartisan Legislation Introduced to Address Housing Shortage

The United States faces a severe housing shortage of 4 to 7 million homes, a crisis the Housing Supply and Innovation Frameworks Act, introduced by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Congressman Mike Flood of Nebraska aims to address. This bipartisan legislation directs HUD to create frameworks for best practices on zoning and land-use policies, serving as a vital resource for state and local governments seeking to reform outdated regulations that hinder housing development. The legislation also provides local and state governments with the necessary resources to confront barriers to housing development and construction. The act seeks to empower communities to spur growth, encourage innovation, and tackle the urgent need for more housing across the nation.

Additional Information:

“In conversations with Delawareans up and down our state, one of the top concerns I hear about is the urgent need for more affordable and available housing. From Wilmington to Dover to our rural communities, it is the voices of these residents that have inspired me to introduce this bipartisan legislation,” said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. “The Housing Supply and Innovation Frameworks Act will give state and local governments the resources they need to overcome barriers to affordable housing and ensure that more Americans have a safe place to call home. I will continue to do everything I can to bring resources such as these to Delaware to help increase our housing supply and lower costs for families across the state. I am grateful to Congressman Flood for his collaboration on this bill, and I look forward to working across the aisle with our colleagues to bring it to a vote on the House floor.”

“The rising cost of housing is putting the American dream out of reach for working families across our country,” said Congressman Flood. “We need an all-of-the-above approach to addressing America’s housing crisis. To this end, the Housing Supply and Innovation Frameworks Act helps established suggested best practices for state and local governments across the country who want to break down barriers holding back development and innovation in housing and construction. Thank you to my colleague, Rep. Blunt Rochester, for helping lead this bipartisan bill that is one small but important step towards bringing down the cost of housing and make it more accessible and affordable.”

The Housing Supply and Innovation Frameworks Act is supported by key stakeholders including the following:

“Up for Growth Action proudly supports the introduction of the Housing Supply and Innovation Frameworks Act. This common-sense legislation empowers local and state governments with the tools and strategies needed to streamline land-use policies and unleash the potential for increased housing production,” said Mike Kingsella, CEO of Up for Growth Action. “By reducing red tape and encouraging practical solutions, this Act paves the way for stronger communities and expanded economic opportunity. We commend Representatives Flood and Blunt Rochester for their leadership in advancing bipartisan solutions to tackle America’s housing challenges.”

“Not only does the Delaware State Housing Authority support this bill, but Delaware is doing similar work through the Affordable Housing Production Task Force,” said Delaware State Housing Authority Director Cynthia Karnai. “We are happy that Congresswoman Blunt Rochester and her team are working for not only Delawareans, but all around our country to create and execute on sensible and achievable goals.”

“MBA is committed to working with Congress on legislative solutions that help fix our nation’s ongoing housing supply shortage. We look forward to working with Congressman Flood and Senator-elect Blunt Rochester on H.R. 10351 and any parallel Senate legislation. The proposed legislation requires HUD to publish guidelines and best practices for state and local zoning frameworks, an effort MBA supports as a way to encourage more housing development,” said Bill Killmer, Senior VP for Legislative and Political Affairs, Mortgage Bankers Association.

“Addressing our nation’s longstanding housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and it demands bold and bipartisan action,” said National Apartment Association (NAA) President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. “Working alongside subject matter experts from across the housing space, this important legislation would provide states and localities with frameworks for positive and meaningful housing policy reform. NAA thanks Reps. Mike Flood (R-NE) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) for their steadfast leadership across the aisle and applauds this bill as an important step to help boost our nation’s housing supply.”

“We view this legislation as a good first step and look forward to working with Congress to find solutions to break down the regulatory barriers that jeopardize our ability to create the housing that is needed for residents across all income levels,” said National Multifamily Housing Council President Sharon Wilson Géno.

“Communities and states across the nation are looking for new solutions that break down barriers to producing the affordable and attainable housing options we need to combat the nation’s housing crisis. The American Planning Association is proud to endorse the Housing Supply and Innovations Framework Act. APA applauds the leadership of Representatives Flood and Blunt Rochester in advancing this policy aimed at making HUD a better partner and a resource for communities looking to advance locally-led housing solutions. The frameworks proposed in this bill will unlock innovative and much needed housing supply reforms,” said Angela Brooks, FAICP, President, American Planning Association.

The Housing Supply and Innovation Frameworks Act is supported by Up for Growth Action, National Apartment Association, National Multifamily Housing Council, Mortgage Bankers Association, American Planning Association, National Association of Realtors, National Association of Home Builders, Coalition For Home Repair, Council for Affordable and Rural Housing, Enterprise Community Partners, Grounded Solutions Network, Habitat for Humanity International, Inc., Housing Assistance Council, Inclusive Abundance Initiative, Leading Builders of America, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, LOCUS: Responsible Real Estate Developers and Investors, Modular Housing Institute, National Affordable Housing Management Association, National Association of Rental Property Managers, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, National Leased Housing Association, National Low Income Housing Coalition, National NeighborWorks Association, National Rental Home Council, National Urban League, Niskanen Center, Smart Growth America, UnidosUS, YIMBY Action, and BPC Action.