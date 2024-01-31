Bipartisan Legislation Introduced to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

People will find more affordable houses according to bipartisan legislation introduced this week. The bill is called the Housing Supply and Affordability Act. Representatives Lisa Blunt Rochester, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Joyce Beatty of Ohio, along with Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced the measure. The bill would create a new Local Housing Policy Grant (LHPG) program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide grants to states, localities, tribes, and regional municipal and county coalitions support for local efforts to increase housing supply. The bill would encourage the elimination of barriers to housing supply. Congresswoman Blunt Rochester says the legislation would create more available and affordable housing, bringing safety, stability, and dignity to individuals and families across the country.