Bipartisan Legislation Introduced to Safeguard Free Speech

Senator Spiros Mantzavinos has introduced bipartisan legislation–Senate Bill 80 aiming to safeguard free speech. The bill clarifies aspects of Delaware Code relating to strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs). SLAPPs commonly manifest as defamation, invasion of privacy, and nuisance complaints that weaponize legal action with the intention to limit public participation in the political process. While Delaware has already implemented anti-SLAPP legislation, SB 80 increases protections and expands the types of speech safeguarded under state law. This act has been adopted in 10 states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with ten additional states still pending authorization. SB 80 has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee.