Bishop: Check Ahead Before Heading To Christmas Mass

Parishoners across Delmarva are being asked to check ahead before heading out to any Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Masses.



Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Bishop, the Most Reverend Francis Malooly, says local parishes may limit attendance and some may require advance reservations in order to comply with capacity guidelines in Delaware and Maryland.

“We want to avoid having to turn people away at the door,” Bishop Malooly said. “Parishes are following government guidelines to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy during Christmas and beyond. Limiting attendance, social distancing, wearing masks, and other requirements will be in place to assure that we will all be around when our Christmas Masses are once again standing room only.”



Services may also be available virtually. The Bishop’s Mass will be live-streamed from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. on the CDOW YouTube channel.

The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses that Bishop Malooly instituted in March remains in place in the Diocese of Wilmington.