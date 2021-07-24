Bishopville Crash Leaves 1 Dead

A Selbyville man is dead after a vehicle crash on St Martins Neck Road Friday morning near Bishopville. Worcester County Sheriff’s office deputies were called just after 10am and found a Jeep Wrangler failed to negotiate a curve in the area between Lighthouse Sound Clubhouse and Grove Market and went onto shoulder and flipped over – ejecting the driver, 31 year old Shawn Dolina, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing – if you have information – contact Deputy Eric Lee (410) 632-1111 x6056.