BJA Grants Awarded to Help Public Safety Agencies Respond During Pandemic

The Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Department of Justice has awarded supplemental funding to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The finding is part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program. This grant funding can be used to hire personnel, pay overtime, cover protective equipment and supplies, and more and may be applied retroactively to January 20, 2020. Included in the funding is Salisbury – which was allocated $78,445 and Wicomico County – $58,008. In Delaware, Sussex County was allocated $58,008 and the cities of Milford and Seaford – $62,187 and $40,394.