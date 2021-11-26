Black Friday, Small Business Saturday Ignite Holiday Shopping Season

The day after Thanksgiving begins the holiday shopping crunch, although Black Friday deals have been available for weeks now.

Small businesses also welcome your dollars, especially on Small Business Saturday.

At the Crossroads of Delmarva, many Downtown Salisbury businesses are offering special deals as well as special discoveries Saturday. An artists’ market will also be set up along West Main Street, with more than 40 vendors expected to take part.

E-gift cards for downtown Salisbury businesses can also be purchased online. For more information, please CLICK HERE

Businesses in lots of other towns and unincorporated areas are also taking part in Small Business Saturday, which began as an annual event in 2010.

“There are a lot of businesses in our area that make their bread-and-butter during the summer,” Delaware State Representative Rich Collins, R-Millsboro said in a statement. “But there are still a significant number that rely on Christmas sales for a disproportionate amount of their annual income. The limitations unfairly imposed on many small businesses last Christmas have made having a successful season this year all the more important.”

“Patronizing local retailers pays dividends for shoppers in two ways,” House Minority Leader Danny Short, R-Seaford added. “First, it keeps money circulating in our area, boosting the economy. Second, in a season of supply chain issues and uncertain delivery dates, shoppers can leave a local business with the confidence of having their gift in-hand.”