Blades, Delaware Man Arrested for 4th Offense DUI

A 56-year-old Blades, Delaware man is in jail for 4th Offense DUI following a police pursuit that occurred in Seaford Tuesday evening. Police say Christopher Waller disregarded the trooper’s attempts to stop the truck he was driving and continued heading to his home on East 2nd Street. After Waller stopped the truck in his yard, he complied with the trooper’s commands and was taken into custody. The trooper observed Waller behaving in an erratic manner and detected signs of impairment. Waller faces several charges and is at Sussex Correctional Institution on over $9,000 cash bond.