Blades Man Arrested Following Probation & Parole Search

An investigation that began Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Blades man. Delaware State Police say that the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was requested by Probation & Parole to assist during an administrative search at a probationer’s residence on East Third Street in Blades. During the search police located a stolen handgun and ammunition and a variety of drugs:

Stolen 9mm handgun

Assorted handgun ammunition

Approximately 43.31 grams of cocaine

Approximately 0.455 grams of heroin

45 Gabapentin pills

18 Tramadol pills

Digital scales and drug paraphernalia

$814.00

Police arrested 46 year old Carlo Munoz-Barreto, who was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 4 counts

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Munoz-Barreto was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $120,500 cash bond.