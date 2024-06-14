Blades Man Arrested Following Probation & Parole Search
June 14, 2024/
An investigation that began Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Blades man. Delaware State Police say that the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was requested by Probation & Parole to assist during an administrative search at a probationer’s residence on East Third Street in Blades. During the search police located a stolen handgun and ammunition and a variety of drugs:
- Stolen 9mm handgun
- Assorted handgun ammunition
- Approximately 43.31 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 0.455 grams of heroin
- 45 Gabapentin pills
- 18 Tramadol pills
- Digital scales and drug paraphernalia
- $814.00
Police arrested 46 year old Carlo Munoz-Barreto, who was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 4 counts
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Munoz-Barreto was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $120,500 cash bond.