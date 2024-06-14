Blades Man Arrested Following Probation & Parole Search

June 14, 2024

Image courtesy DSP

An investigation that began Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Blades man. Delaware State Police say that the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was requested by Probation & Parole to assist during an administrative search at a probationer’s residence on East Third Street in Blades. During the search police located a stolen handgun and ammunition and a variety of drugs:

  • Stolen 9mm handgun
  • Assorted handgun ammunition
  • Approximately 43.31 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 0.455 grams of heroin
  • 45 Gabapentin pills
  • 18 Tramadol pills
  • Digital scales and drug paraphernalia
  • $814.00

Police arrested 46 year old Carlo Munoz-Barreto, who was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Munoz-Barreto was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $120,500 cash bond.

