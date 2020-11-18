Blades Man Charged With DUI Following Police Pursuit

A police pursuit has led to the arrest of a Blades man.



Delaware State Police said the driver kept going after ignoring a stop sign on Oak Road at Seashore Highway in Bridgeville Monday night, and failing to stop when a trooper activated his emergency equipment.



According to police, 47-year-old Andre Mifflin committed numerous traffic violations as he traveled into Blades and stopped in a driveway on East High Street. Mifflin was taken into custody without further incident.



The smell of marijuana led to an investigation, and an investigation led to charges of driving the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and other offenses.

Mifflin was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child: a 14-year-old boy who was in the vehicle at the time.

State Police outlined these charges against Andre Mifflin:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Driving While Suspended

Possession of a Suspended License

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

Failed to Remain in a Single Lane (5 counts)

Failure to Obey a Traffic Device (3 counts)

Mifflin was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and sentenced to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,760.00 secured bond.