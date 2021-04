One member of Blades Town Council has been ousted following Monday’s election.

The top two vote-getters were incumbent Russell Joseph with 50 and Michael Smith with 45 votes. Incumbent Lee Benningfield finished out of the running, as did another challenger Joseph Donahue. Benningfield received 33 votes, and 16 citizens of Blades voted for Donahue.

The winners will be sworn in at next Monday’s Blades Town Council meeting.