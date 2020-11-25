‘Blessings For Badges’ Feeding First Responders On Thanksgiving

“Blessings for Badges,” a volunteer effort to make sure first responders are fed on Thanksgiving, is expanding this year.



Mountaire Farms says in addition to providing Thanksgiving meals to working police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers and correctional officers in Sussex County, the program is reaching out to Kent County.



Numerous restaurants are contributing with trays of food donations. Mountaire is donating eight cases of whole chickens and local churches and other organizations are also taking part.

For a special touch, local students have designed thank-you cards to be included with each meal given to a first responder.

“We are just so thankful for what these heroes do for us every day, but especially on holidays when we all are enjoying our families and sometimes forgetting about the people who keep us safe,” Blessings for Badges President Cindi Susi of Harbeson said.

Blessings For Badges also welcomes financial donations to help offset the costs of the projects. Checks can be made payable to Blessings for Badges and mailed to:

P.O. Box 1041

Millsboro DE 10066.

For more information or to inquire about being a volunteer, contact blessingsborbadges@gmail.com.