Blessings For Badges Will Deliver Holiday Meals To 1st Responders On Duty

First responders in Sussex and Kent Counties who will be on duty Thanksgiving Day will not have to go without a holiday meal.

Blessings for Badges, a volunteer-led non-profit founded in 2018, will prepare and deliver meals for police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, paramedics and correctional officers.

Numerous restaurants are contributing trays of food (,J.D. Shuckers, SoDel Concepts, Big Fish Grill, Crab Barn, Crooked Hammock, Pizza Palace, Harpoon Hanna’s) and Mountaire Farms is donating chicken. Members of the Georgetown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Millsboro Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary are cooking up the sides.

A special touch comes from students at Lord Baltimore Elementary School who have created hand-made cards to be included with each meals.

“We are just so thankful for what these heroes do for us every day, but especially on holidays when we all are enjoying our families and sometimes forgetting about the people who keep us safe,” Blessings for Badges President Cindi Susi of Harbeson said. Susi recalled that her late father and retired Wilmington Police Officer missed many Thanksgiving meals due to being on duty.

To offset the costs, the group is accepting financial donations. Checks can be made payable to Blessings for Badges and sent to P.O. Box 1041, Millsboro DE 19966. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, contact BlessingsForBadges@gmail.com

In Kent County, participants include Leipsic Fire Company, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Harrington Raceway and Casino, Mission BBQ, Main Street Market, Smyrna Diner, Girl Scout Troop 267 and Calvary Baptist Church.