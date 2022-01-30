Blizzard Cleanup Continues in OC – Emergency Declaration to End at 6pm

Ocean City experienced blizzard conditions Friday night into Saturday morning. The final snowfall accumulation total for Ocean City was 12 inches. The Department of Public Works and the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) have been diligently working to clear the roadways.

As of Sunday morning, all streets in the Town of Ocean City are open and passable. The Department of Public Works will continue its clean-up operations such as plowing roadways and clearing sidewalks. SHA will continue clearing the snow from Coastal Highway. Please use caution and move over if possible to allow the crews a safe work zone. The Ocean City Fire Department has cleared all the southbound traffic lights on Coastal Highway and Philadelphia Ave making them visible again to drivers.

The Ocean City bus service resumed at 8:00 a.m. this morning, Sunday, January 30, 2022. The Emergency Declaration for the Town of Ocean City will end at 6 p.m. today, while the Worcester County Snow Emergency Plan will remain in effect until further notice.

The Town of Ocean City reminds residents, and visitors to use universal precautions when driving in Ocean City. The temperatures will remain below freezing, which could lead to patches of black ice on the roadways. Remember ice and snow, take it slow.