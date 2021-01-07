Blunt Rochester Calls For Removal Of President Trump

Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D- Del.) Thursday called for the removal of President Trump from office, joining a movement that grew out of Wednesday’s breach at the US Capitol in Washington.

Blunt Rochester shared this message on social media Thursday:

“To my fellow Delawareans – here’s where I stand on Pres. Trump. As I said last night, he should be removed from office as quickly as possible. Whether that be through the 25th or impeachment. He’s long been unfit for office. Now he’s a clear and present danger to the country.”

Senator Tom Carper (D- Del.) called for the President to resign or be removed from office Wednesday night.