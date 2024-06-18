Blunt Rochester Files for US Senate Race

Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has officially filed to run for the U-S Senate seat being vacated by Tom Carper. After she filed at the Department of Elections in Dover, Blunt Rochester announced the start of her statewide “Delivering for Delaware” Tour.

She is challenged in the General Election in November by Republican Eric Hansen and IPoD candidate Michael Katz.

Additional information from release:

At a press conference held outside of the Delaware Department of Elections, the congresswoman made remarks on her record of bringing results for the First State, the historic nature of this election in Delaware, the influence of her father on her career in service, and on the year-long path to this moment.

“We are so excited to officially be on the ballot as Delaware’s candidate for the United States Senate,” Blunt Rochester said. “In the Senate, it will be the possibility of being one of 100 and we will be able to work even more deeply on issues that we’ve been able to work on in Delaware, like creating good jobs and focusing on vocational and technical education and training programs. In the Senate, we will be able to continue our work on fighting for clean air and clean drinking ground, and the Senate will be able to do more on lowering the cost of health care, lowering the cost of everyday bills, like our grocery bills. And in the Senate, it’s an opportunity to work on some of the greatest challenges that we face in our lifetime.”

Blunt Rochester also announced the launch of her statewide tour “Delivering for Delaware” that will take the campaign through to Election Day.

“I’m excited to announce the ‘Delivering for Delaware’ tour,” Blunt Rochester said. “It will be about three things. One, discussing the things that we’ve been able to accomplish in the eight years that we’ve been in Congress — because we want to make things real for people. We want them to see the impact of that work. Two, it will be about listening and hearing from Delawareans up and down this state. And three, it will be talking about the work that is yet to come. […] From our urban cities, to our suburban neighborhoods, to our rural farm towns, to our coastal shores, this moment is about Delaware. And Delaware is America. And America is worth fighting for.”

The “Delivering for Delaware” tour will highlight what Blunt Rochester has accomplished during her tenure in Congress and what she hopes to accomplish in the Senate for The First State. The tour will uplift stories from throughout Delaware, bringing the Congresswoman’s message directly to voters, and emphasize her commitment to delivering real results for families, workers, and communities across the state.

For more details on upcoming tour dates and locations, please reach out to press@lisabluntrochester.com.

The full video of the Congresswoman’s remarks can be found here.