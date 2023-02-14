Blunt Rochester Introduced JOBS Act to Address Job Shortages
Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester along with several other lawmakers have introduced the “Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS)” Act. The measure would expand eligibility for federal Pell Grant programs to those interested in pursuing short-term, high-quality education and training programs to address the worker shortage by closing the skills gap. Currently there are more job openings that people looking for work.
