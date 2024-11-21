Board of Commissioners Continue Burn Ban in Somerset County

Upon the advisement of the fire chiefs, The Board of Commissioners in Somerset County will continue the imposed moratorium on all outdoor burning until further notice. The ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources including campfires, bonfires, fireworks, leaf, brush, grass and trash burning and other similar methods of open incineration. Cooking with contained barbecue grills and charcoal grills are still permissible. The burn ban will remain in effect until sufficient rainfall is received.