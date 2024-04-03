Boardwalk Guardian: The Man Behind the Maintenance

Meet Rick Degrassi, the cheerful maintenance worker behind the Boardwalk’s rejuvenation.

Photo Credit: Chris Flood–Cape Gazette

With a toolbox-packed truck and a heart full of determination, Degrassi, who is a Rehoboth Beach maintenance employee, tackles each day with optimism. As reported in this week’s Saltwater Portraits feature in the Cape Gazette, Rick worked for a construction company in Pennsylvania for 30 years. He then found solace in Sussex County after his parents’ passing. Now, armed with a sharp eye and a heavy metal rod, he inspects and replaces worn boards, ensuring the Boardwalk remains pristine. Rick embodies a spirit of service with every board he replaces.

Photo Credit: Chris Flood–Cape Gazette

Rick Degrassi’s process for rejuvenating the Boardwalk is both meticulous and methodical. Armed with a heavy metal rod, he meticulously inspects each board, marking those in need of replacement with a quick spray of orange paint. With precision and care, Rick measures and fits each new board, ensuring a seamless integration into the iconic walkway. Despite the challenges posed by moisture and decay, Rick’s unwavering dedication shines through as he diligently works to preserve this beloved community landmark.

Photos Credit: Chris Flood–Cape Gazette

As also mentioned in the Cape Gazette, on average, Degrassi does eight to 10 boards a day. Some of the boards remain from when the Boardwalk was last redone, but Degrassi has also replaced some of the boards he’s put down himself.